Karnataka: Mortal remains of Vishwesha Teertha Swami laid to rest with state honours

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Mortal remains of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami were on Sunday laid to rest in Vidyapeeta in Bengaluru after performing all rituals.

State honours were also given to Vishwesha Teertha Swami in city's Basavanagudi before his last rites were performed. He passed away earlier today at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present.



His mortal remains were kept for the public to pay final tributes in Bengaluru today.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced three-day mourning from December 29-31, following the demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer. (ANI)

