Karnataka: Nikhil Kumaraswamy to review flood situation in Belgaum district

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be camped in Belgaum for two days to monitor flood situation starting Monday.

"Two Central Ministers from Karnataka also visited Belgaum. The central government should announce a flood relief package for the state," he said.

At least six people lost their lives in Belgaum district, as incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Karnataka.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Upper Krishna Basin catchment area. The inflows into Belgaum district is 3.91 lakh cusecs.

Around 1,024 villages in 80 talukas of 17 districts have been affected due to the floods caused by incessant rains in the region.

20 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams, 10 Army teams, five Navy teams and two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations in the state.

The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, earlier, informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state. (ANI)

