Karnataka: Parameshwara's PA was present during raids, says I-T Dept

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's Personal Assistant (PA) Ramesh was present at the Congress leader's residence in the wee hours of Saturday, a few hours before he allegedly committed suicide.

As per the statement by the I-T Department, Ramesh was present at Parameshwara's residence during searches conducted at the Congress leader's house on October 12 till 2.45 am. However, no search was carried out at his residence and also no statement was recorded from him under Section131 or Section 132(4)b of the Income Tax Act.The I-T Department said that it has recorded the presence of Ramesh at the residence of Parameshwara in a 'panchnama'.The Central agency also revealed that Parameshwara was not present at his residence when they arrived there for searches on October 10.It said that the Congress leader's wife informed the I-T Department's team that he has gone to Korategere to attend an event. Following this, the team reached Korategere and escorted Parameshwara to his residence.His personal assistant, who had gone along with Parameshwara to Korategere, accompanied him back to his residence in Bengaluru.Ramesh, Parameshwara's PA for the last 8 years, allegedly committed suicide in Gnana Bharathi area of the city this morning."He was found hanging from a tree in Gnana Bharathi Campus of the Bengaluru University. More details are awaited," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru West.On Friday, the I-T Department claimed to have recovered Rs 4.52 crore in the raids conducted at premises linked to Parameshwara.The I-T Department also conducted a raid at the premises of Siddhartha Medical College. The institution is run by a trust related to Parameshwara. It also raided the house of Parameshwara's nephew, Anand.On Thursday, the Income Tax sleuths had conducted raids at around 30 premises linked to Parameshwara. (ANI)