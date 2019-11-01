Karnataka: PKKHS workers stage protest demanding separate state, detained

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The workers of Pratyeka Kalyan Karnataka Horata Samiti (PKKHS) on Friday were detained after they staged a protest here demanding a separate state .



Today on Karnataka State Formation Day, PKKHS workers during the protest alleged that the districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Koppal, Bellari and Raichur are under-developed.

Kalyana Karnataka member Vinod Kumar told ANI, "We will hoist a new Karnataka flag at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel circle on Karnataka Rajyotsava day. For many years we were neglected in development but now we also want development of these Hyderabad-Karnataka regions like Mysuru. We are demanding a separate state for the North Karnataka region comprising of six districts as there has been no development in this part of the state."

"I am 45-year-old, uneducated and my parents are still working as labourers. People are not getting proper education and are economically weak. We want separate state and will name the new sate as Kalyan Karnataka.," he added. (ANI)

