Karnataka: Police seize 2 trucks from illegal sand mining spot

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Police in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on Thursday seized two trucks in a raid at an illegal sand mining spot near Cauvery river belt at the Kollegal taluk of the district.

Police had received several complaints about the illegal sand mining activities at Cauvery belt in the Chamrajnagar district.

Acting on complaints, a team of police personnel, led by Chamrajnagar Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar, raided the spot on Thursday and seized the trucks. (ANI)



