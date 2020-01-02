Karnataka: Prime Minister Modi arrives in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived here on a two-day visit.

On his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was received by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and others.

Prime Minister Modi will take part in various programmes in the state, including a visit to Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru.



During the Siddaganga Mutt visit, Modi is slated to unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.

Earlier, a PMO release said that the Prime Minister will offer prayers and also plant a sapling at the Mutt.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy will be present on the occasion. The Prime Minister will also address a gathering at the occasion. (ANI)

