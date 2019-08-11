Karnataka: Several houses damaged in Shivamogga as Tunga River enters houses

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In the wake of incessant rains and overflowing of Tunga river in the state, hundreds of houses were damaged in the Rajiv Gandhi Extension and Vidyanagar areas of the district.

"No leader came here to see our condition. Neither Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa nor opposition leaders came to see the situation we are facing," Mehboob Khan, a local resident said.



Around 1,024 villages in 80 talukas of 17 districts have been affected due to the floods caused by incessant rains in the state.

20 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams, 10 Army teams, five Navy teams and two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations in the state.

The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, earlier, informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state.

Karnataka government has issued directions to district surgeons and health and family development officer to not grant any leaves till August 15 in various districts because of the flood situation in the state. (ANI)

