Karnataka: Siddaramaiah miffed over presence of JDS flags at Shivakumar's welcome event

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has expressed his discontent over the presence of JD(S) flags during the welcoming event of party leader DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru after being released from Tihar Jail on October 23.



"What kind of message are we giving when DK Shivakumar came to Bengaluru and JDS flags were shown along with Congress flags? What kind of message are we giving when a message was given to stay away from JDS," Siddaramaiah said on Monday while the raising the issue with his supporters.

Former Periyapatna MLA K Venkatesh also supported Siddaramaiah.

Earlier on Saturday, Shivakumar arrived in Bengaluru where he got a warm welcome from his supporters. He was released from the jail after Delhi High Court granted bail to him. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Shivakumar on September 3.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had said that if Congress wins 15 seats in by-polls Chief Minister BS Yedyurappa has to give resignation and the Congress will go for a fresh election without forging an alliance with the JD-S again.

Congress-JDS ran a coalition government for 14 months which fell in July this year following a series of resignations from MLAs. (ANI)

