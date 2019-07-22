Karnataka: Speaker holds meeting with BJP, Cong-JDS leaders

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Monday held meetings with BJP and Congress-JD(S) coalition leaders.

The Speaker held a meeting with BJP leaders -- Sunil Kumar, Basavaraj Bommai, CT Ravi, and JDS leaders -- Sa Ra Mahesh, HD Revanna, Bandeppa Kashempur, in his chamber at the Vidhana Soudha here.



He also met Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara, Sa Ra Mahesh (JDS), Krishna Byre Gowda (Congress) and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Congress), in his chamber.

When the Assembly was in session, the Speaker told the Congress-JD(S) MLAs, who were raising slogans of "Save the Constitution", that he was ready to sit till 12 pm.

"I am ready to sit till 12 pm. Why are you doing like this? This is not right," the Speaker told the protesting legislators.

Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa too said that legislators from his party are ready to be in the House till 12 pm.

"The Chief Minister had promised that he will finish it (trust vote) today and prove the majority today. Now I have spoken to Sunil, the Chief Whip, over finishing it today. We will be in the House till 12 pm," he said in the Assembly. (ANI)

