Karnataka: Vishwesha Teertha Swami's treatment to continue at Mutt, devotees hold special prayers

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami has been shifted to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt from KMC Hospital and his treatment will continue in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt.

Consider the critical illness of the revered seer, all arrangements of ventilator and ICU units have been kept ready in the Mutt.



Meanwhile, saints and seers at the mutt are conducting special prayers for the speedy recovery of Vishwesha Teertha Swami. Junior Seer of Udupi Pejawar Adhokshaja mutts along with others was seen chanting Vishnu Sahasranamam inside the mutt premises.

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti also arrived at the mutt today.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa is also expected to pay a visit to the Swami ji at the Mutt this morning.

Earlier, it was reported that Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on December 20, is on life support as his condition deteriorated.

The Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital had said: "The condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt (Karnataka) is very critical and there is a further decline in his health condition. He remains unconscious and is on life support systems. The tests have shown severe brain dysfunction." (ANI)

