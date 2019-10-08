Karnataka: Yediyurappa meets Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji on Dussehra in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday met Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji and offered his prayers at 'Suturu Mutt' on the occasion of Vijayadashami here.

"All the necessary arrangements have been made for the world-famous 'Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari'. I wish everything goes well with the blessings of Chamundeshwari. I request the thousands of people who have come to watch this historical event enjoy the procession," said Yediyurappa while speaking to media here.



A large number of elephants have been decorated beautifully for the traditional 'Jamboo Savari' procession which will take place today on the occasion of grand Dasara festival in Mysuru.

The famous 4 kilometre-long procession is scheduled to be flagged off by Yediyurappa who is also scheduled to perform puja to the Nandi Dwaja in front of Mysuru Palace.

The main festivities will take place in the golden howdah of goddess Chamundeswari.

A total of 39 portrait floats will participate in the Jamboo Savari parade. Folk singers and dancers from various parts of the country have arrived in the state to participate in the Dasara festival.

Tourists, including foreigners, have been thronging Mysuru to witness the famed parade.

Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed in several parts of the city in order to ensure smooth conduct of the procession. (ANI)

