  4. Karnataka: 1 held for leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Sep 20th, 2021, 09:30:03hrs
Representative image

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 20 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has arrested a person for allegedly leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies.

As per information shared by the Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil on Monday, the accused, a resident of Rajasthan, took photos of visa installations and defence establishments and shared them with the foreign agencies.
A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act and relevant sections of IPC.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

