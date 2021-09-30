Karnataka: 20 monkeys found dead in Kolar, probe ordered

Kolar (Karnataka) [India], September 30 (ANI): Nearly 20 monkeys were found dead after they were allegedly poisoned on Wednesday near RN Jalappa Hospital, Bypass road in the Kolar district of Karnataka, following which a detailed investigation has been ordered.



The Deputy Commissioner of Kolar, Dr Selvamani has ordered a detailed investigation on the matter and has asked to arrest the culprits as soon as possible in coordination with the state forest department and Police department.

The Deputy Commissioner said, "People who have the trouble of monkeys in their areas, can inform the forest department and the monkies can be relocated."

It is to be noted that this is the second such incident in Karnataka. In a previous incident that occurred only a few months ago, more than 30 monkeys were killed and 20 had suffered an injury in the state's Hassan district. (ANI)

