Karnataka: 3-day RSS executive meet commences in Dharwad

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], October 28 (ANI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale took part in the meeting of the All India executive board of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that commenced in the Dharwad district in Karnataka on Thursday.



The three-day meet, which is being held at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra Campus, will witness the participation of 350 delegates from across the nation, said the RSS.

A proposal to discuss the issue of recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh will also be taken up during the meeting, said the RSS. (ANI)

