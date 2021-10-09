Karnataka: 4 arrested in Dakshina Kannada minor girl's rape case

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): Four people have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a minor girl at Bantwala in Dakshina Kannada district on October 8, Karnataka Police said.



The four arrested in the case have been identified as Sharath Shetty, Maruthi Manjunatha, Sathish and Hidayathulla, Sonwane Rishikesh Bhagwan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dakshina Kannada said on Saturday.

Sharath Shetty is a Facebook friend of the girl, said the police official.

Shetty shared the minor's phone number with Maruthi Manjunath who got in touch with the girl through WhatsApp messaging platform.

On Friday, Shetty called the girl to Mangaluru city and took her to a lodge and raped her Later he also called one of his friends Hidayathulla to the lodge who also raped her, SP Bhagwan said.

According to Sonwane a case has been booked under sections 366(a)(abduction), 376(D)(rape) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"We will never tolerate this kind of incident. We will take strict action as per the law" said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at Udupi.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

