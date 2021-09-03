Karnataka: 7 held for attacking environmentalist DV Girish

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3 (ANI): Seven persons were arrested in connection with the alleged assault on environmentalist DV Girish, informed Hakay Akshay Machindra Supreindent of police of Chikkamagaluru district on Thursday.



"In continuation of our efforts, a total of 07 accused arrested. Absconders were hiding in different districts of our state", said an official tweet from SP Chikkamagaluru.

The incident took place at Kambihalli of Chikkamagaluru district where several youths allegedly assaulted the environmentalist and his friends on Monday.

Following this Girish has filed an FIR and according to the statement, Girish who was accompanied by his friends and their daughters, travelling back to his home when the incident occurred. On their way, some youths who were sitting on the road allegedly teased the daughter of Girish's friend. Girish then stopped the car and questioned them. After this, the youth allegedly followed his vehicle on bikes and beat him mercilessly, and abused him. The youth also allegedly attacked Girish's friends.

The FIR has been lodged at Chikkamagaluru rural police station. Police registered a case against seven youths under Sections 341,504,323,324,506,149 of IPC and under Sections 12 and 10 of the Protection Of the Child from Sexual Offences Act.

Four out of the total have been already arrested on Thursday afternoon.

"Regarding assault on DV Girish case has been registered. All accused have been identified. 4 of them have already been arrested. Search for remaining accused continues. Investigation in progress," said an earlier tweet from SP Chikkamagaluru.

Girish was awarded the prestigious RBS 'Protect the Tiger' award for playing a crucial role in protecting the Bhadra Tiger Reserve and running an NGO called Wild Cat - C. (ANI)

