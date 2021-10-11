Karnataka: 7 police personnel suspended on attempting to close drugs case by accepting bribe

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], October 11 (ANI): A total of seven police personnel in Karnataka have been suspended for attempting to close a marijuana case by accepting bribe from the accused persons, informed Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram.



He has ordered a departmental inquiry against the suspended personnel including APMC police station inspector Vishwanath Chougale.

The inspector and six other police personnel allegedly attempted to close a case involving seizure of marijuana without filing FIR by accepting bribe.

A raid was conducted by the police after which two people were detained and seized 1.5 kg marijuana from their possession. However, no case was registered and the miscreants were released after taking bribe from them.

After the developments leaked in local media, the Police Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Ramarajan to conduct a probe into the matter.

On the basis of the report submitted by Ramarajan, the Commissioner suspended seven police personnel.

A departmental enquiry will be conducted and stringent action will be taken against the culprits, said the DCP. (ANI)

