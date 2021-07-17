Karnataka allows medical, dental, nursing colleges to reopen

Bengaluru, July 17 (IANS) Karnataka on Friday announced its decision to allow educational institutions that work in the health and medical sector to reopen with immediate effect.

With this decision, dental, medical and nursing colleges can restart across the state.

"It has been decided to allow reopening of all Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other allied healthcare educational institutions in the state with immediate effect," Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted on Friday.