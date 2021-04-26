Karnataka announces 2-week lockdown amid COVID surge

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a two-week curfew in the state in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.



"A COVID-19 curfew will be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days. Essential services will be allowed between 6 to 10 am. After 10 am, shops will close," Yediyurappa said.

He added, "Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed. Public transport will remain shut."

The Chief Minister also announced that government hospitals would provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for the age group between 18 to 45, and for those over 45, the Centre has announced free vaccination.

He further said, "DCs will have to take strict measures, and tahashildars will work as nodal officers. People will have to cooperate. If they do, we can achieve our target."

He further said that inter/intra-state travel will not be allowed during the curfew, except for emergency purposes.

The state reported 34,804 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,982 recoveries, and 143 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 2,62,162 active cases in the state. The total recoveries stand at 10,62,594, while the death toll is 14,426. (ANI)

