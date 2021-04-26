Karnataka announces lockdown for 2 weeks from Tuesday

Announcing this after the cabinet meeting here, Karnataka chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa said that Karnataka will enforce lockdown measures to contain Indian variants of the deadly virus spreading like wildfire.

Bengaluru, April 26 (IANS) A day after Bengaluru overtook Mumbai in terms of registering Covid positive cases, Karnataka on Monday decided to opt for enforcing lockdown like restrictions for the next fortnight starting from Tuesday evening onwards.

"From Tuesday (tomorrow) till May 10, restriction on movement of traffic and human beings will be enforced. Except for essential services like selling milk, vegetables and grocery nothing will be allowed," he said and added that even the essential shops will be allowed to operate only between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on every morning till May 10.

He added that from April 27 evening, strict measures will be in place. "Request vendors, shopkeepers to close right after 10 a.m. so the police don't have to compel them. Manufacturing sector constructions, agricultural activities will be allowed but garment factories will be prohibited," he said.

The CM said that state run transport corporations will operate minimum fleet of buses that too to help transporting essential items.

Prior to the cabinet meeting, Bengaluru Civic Body officers, members of Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee met Chief Minister Yeediyurappa at his home office Krishna where they briefed him about the necessity of enforcing lockdown for at least 15 days.

Apart from these officials and epidemiologists, the Karnataka health minister, K. Sudhakar too argued in favour of lockdown in the cabinet meet.

