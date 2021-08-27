Karnataka artist expresses gratitude after receiving praise from PM Modi

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Harris said, "Inspired by the leadership of our Prime Minister, I made his artworks. PM Modi inspires me with his constant engagement with talented and budding artists around the world. Not just in one field, he makes sure that he appreciates people in every field. I feel great about it and it motivated me to send the paintings directly to his office. I was confident that I will get a letter of appreciation. I was really overwhelmed and happy to hear the great words of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.""My family, my college is really happy about it and gave their best wishes for the same. Prime Minister is really an inspiration for many especially for the youth in the nation. Despite having a busy schedule, I'm glad that he read the letter that I had sent to him. I am very thankful to him," the young artist said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Steven Harris, a student from Bengaluru, praising him for his paintings, informed an official release by the Prime Minister's Office yesterday.This 20-year-old artist had sent two paintings of the Prime Minister along with a letter to PM Modi. The Prime Minister had on Thursday replied to him with encouragement and praise.The Prime Minister wrote that it is such a pleasure to see the interest and devotion of the young people in creative fields. "Your paintings indicate your talent for experiencing things deeply. The minute expressions executed with subtlety are heartwarming," said the Prime Minister.Further, Prime Minister lauded the young artist for his views about public health and welfare during current difficult period. PM Modi wrote, "Vaccine campaign, discipline, along with collective efforts of 130 crore Indians are providing strength to our fight against the pandemic."Later the Prime Minister expressed the hope that people will be inspired by Steven's effort to spread positivity. Steven had told the Prime Minister in his letter that he is painting for last 15 years and has won more than 100 awards at various levels. He described the Prime Minister as his inspiration and praised India's vaccination program in the fight against Coronavirus. (ANI)