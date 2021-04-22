Karnataka asks steel mills to ramp up oxygen production, supply to hospitals

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22 (ANI): Karnataka Minister of Mines and Geology, Murugesh R Nirani on Wednesday said that he has instructed the steel companies operating in the state to ramp up their efforts to produce oxygen and supply them to hospitals here on priority basis.



Addressing to media in Vikasa Soudha, the minister said state government has been taking all possible steps to tackle the public health emergency caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are leaving no stone unturned and making all the efforts to deal with the extraordinary situation the state is facing due to COVID-19. Steps are being taken to augment the supply of oxygen to hospitals," Nirani said in a statement.

Briefing on his meeting with the representatives of steel companies, Nirani expressed hope that the efforts of steel companies in the supply of oxygen would ease the pressure on the public health system which is almost choked due to tremendous number of coronavirus cases.

"We have instructed the steel companies which have been producing liquefied oxygen in their plants for their use in steel production, to increase the production and supply them to hospitals in the state on priority basis. The steel companies have extended cooperation and agreed to increase production and supply of oxygen. This will help save many patients who are in dire need of oxygen in the ICUs," he added.

Replying on the quantity of oxygen needed in state, Minister said he would hold talks with Health Minister Dr Sudhakar and find out the exact quantity of oxygen needed to address the current health crisis.

"We will take steps accordingly to meet the demand. Everybody should join hands with the government in the fight against this pandemic," Nirani contended.

The Mines and Geology Minister had convened a meeting with the representatives of steel companies in Bengaluru on Tuesday and urged them to supply oxygen to hospitals in the state which have been facing shortage following heavy surge in COVID-19 cases. JSW Steel had earlier agreed to supply 400 metric tonnes of liquefied oxygen per day to help the state cope with the challenge amid worsening situation. (ANI)

