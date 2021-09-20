Karnataka Assembly session: Siddaramaiah, CM Bommai clash on inflation issue

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 20 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress legislative party leader in the state assembly Siddaramaiah slammed the Centre and alleged that the primary reason for rising inflation across the country is that the Central government is 'indulged' in 'looting' the pockets of the public.



Speaking in the assembly, Siddaramaiah said, "Rising inflation is because the BJP led Central government is busy looting people. The rising prices of essential commodities in the country is because of BJP. The Prime Minister is at fault for this."

Siddaramaiah also alleged that it is because of this loot by the Centre that is impacting the prices of the commodities thereby disturbing the lives of the common people across the country.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's allegations, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the inflation in the country is primarily because of the Congress regime and its loot tactics.

He said, "The percentage of a hike in prices increased significantly during the Congress regime and the mistakes by the then UPA govt has been corrected by the PM Narendra Modi led government."

"Inflation in terms of percentage increased rapidly by the then UPA government", stressed Bommai in the assembly.

While reacting on the same issue, Bommai also said that it is the Congress' "foreign agents" who are in the country and are "busy sponsoring" protests led by farmers which are happening in the borders of Delhi and other places.

BJP MLAs and leaders shouted slogans in the house that it is the "Congress that is sponsoring the protests."

The State Cabinet has decided to hold the session of the Karnataka State Legislature from September 13 to 24 in Bengaluru. (ANI)

