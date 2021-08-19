Karnataka assures support to Afghan students in state

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (IANS) With several Afghan students studying in Karnataka growing desperate following the Taliban takeover of their country, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday assured them of extending all necessary assistance as well as steps to address their grievances.

"We will extend every possible help to those of the students who come to study from Afghanistan in our state. The state government will take every possible step to address their grievances that have arisen due to political developments in their country," he told reporters.