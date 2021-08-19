Karnataka assures support to Afghan students in state

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (IANS) With several Afghan students studying in Karnataka growing desperate following the Taliban takeover of their country, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday assured them of extending all necessary assistance as well as steps to address their grievances.
"We will extend every possible help to those of the students who come to study from Afghanistan in our state. The state government will take every possible step to address their grievances that have arisen due to political developments in their country," he told reporters.
Jnanendra added that there are about 300 Afghan nationals, including students, presently residing in the state. "The state government will interact with the Union Government relating to any issues on extending visa of the Afghan students residing in Karnataka," the home minister said.
Karnataka on Wednesday also appointed senior IPS officer, Additional Director General of Police, CID, Bengaluru, Umesh Kumar, as nodal officer to coordinate with the Centre on bringing back stranded Kannadigas from Afghanistan.
