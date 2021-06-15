Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh to visit state tomorrow; party core committee meeting on June 18: Eshwarappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): Amid murmurs of resentment among some BJP MLAs against the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government, Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh will visit the state on Wednesday and hold a party core committee meeting on June 18, informed minister KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday.



Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj said, "BJP's state in-charge Arun Singh is coming to Karnataka on Wednesday. There will be a meeting of state ministers on Wednesday and Thursday headed by Singh. MLAs will present their opinions on CM BS Yediyurappa and their grievances."

"There will be a core committee meeting on June 18. It's BJP, we believe in democracy. Central leaders are sending Arun Singh to listen to the leaders here in Karnataka. It's not like Congress where no one listens or asks," Eshwarappa said.

"It's BJP that believes in democracy. Central leaders are sending Arun Singh ji to listen to leaders here in Karnataka. It's not like Congress wherein no one listens and asks", he added.

On June 12, a day after BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh ruled out his replacement, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that he will continue to be the chief minister for the next two years and work for the development of the state.



"Our state in charge Arun Singh himself has said that Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister for the next two years. I will try to do my best work in the remaining two years. No need to talk about speculations. I promise to continue working as the Chief Minister for the next two years," Yediyurappa said while speaking to reporters here. (ANI)

