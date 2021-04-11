Karnataka BJP minister tests Covid positive

Mangaluru, April 11 (IANS) Karnataka Endowment Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Sunday said he had tested positive and is in Mangaluru hospital for treatment.
"As I have tested Covid positive, I have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last 2-3 days to take RT-PCR test," said Poojary in a tweet in Kannada.
Poojary, who hails from the state's coastal region, is also the ruling BJP's Leader in the Legislative Council.
According to a party source, Poojary participated at a function in the house of a relative of BJP's state President Nalin Kumar Kateel at a village in Dakshina Kannada district on April 8-9.
In a related development, BJP's candidate Pratapgouda Patil in the ensuing Maski (reserved) assembly by-election in Raichur district has also tested Covid positive.
"I have isolated on the advice of my doctor after testing Covid positive," he said in a tweet in Kannada.
Patil, who defected to the BJP from the Congress, was disqualified under the anti-defection law in July 2019, causing the by-election.
"As I will recover soon, the electorate need not worry, my party leaders and cadre will campaign for me. Please vote for me on April 17," Patil said in another tweet.
--IANS
fb/vd