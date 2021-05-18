Karnataka: BJP youth wing demands action against Congress youth wing for issuing medicine kits without prescription

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI): BJP youth wing in Bengaluru in a letter to state drugs controller demanded action against Congress youth wing Karnataka president MS Raksha Ramaiah and other workers alleging that they are issuing medicine kits containing drugs that can be sold only under prescription.



In the letter, the BJP youth wing wrote, "It has come to our notice that Congress party youth wing Karnataka state president MS Raksha Ramaiah and Congress party workers are distributing medicine kits containing drugs including dexamethasone tablets (mentioned brand name) (Dexajox 0.5 mg) in Bangalore and (other parts of Karnataka)."

"As you are aware that, it is a schedule H drug as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and rules there under. It has to be sold or distributed only under the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. Hence we request you to investigate the matter and prevent the misuse and take the suitable action against the offenders under the said Act", the letter read.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that his government is mulling over the extension of lockdown in the state amid spike in coronavirus cases.

While addressing the press meet briefly, Chief Minister said, "We are still discussing regarding extension of lockdown. Anyway, the imposed lockdown will remain imposed till 24th May. After two-three days, we will discuss and decide the extension of lockdown."

As per the state health bulletin yesterday, the state logged 38,603 new COVID-19 cases and 476 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Also, the state health minister took cognizance of the black fungus cases being reported in the state.

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is now a noticed disease and hospitals should report it to the government, said Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday, adding that it is illegal to hide it. (ANI)

