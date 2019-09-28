Karnataka bypoll schedule to 'purify' rebel MLAS: Congress

"Election Commission become one of the government department. Postponing election after the proceedings started is quite unusual," party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal told IANS.

Venugopal, who is also the in-charge of Karnataka said: "Now declaring the new schedule also look like to waiting for purification of disqualified MLAS."

His remarks came soon after the Commission announced fresh dates for by-elections on the 15 assembly seats on December 5 and counting of votes on December 9.

The announcement came a day after the Election Commission informed the Supreme Court that it will postpone the October 21 by-elections for 15 assembly seats in Karnataka, which fell vacant after the then Speaker disqualified rebel Congress and JD-S legislators till the end of the current Assembly (2023). The court will now take up the matter on October 22. The bypolls were earlier slated for October 21.