Karnataka cabinet expansion before Feb 5 assembly session

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (IANS) Karnataka cabinet expansion can happen anytime before the start of the Assembly session on February 5 or by the end of this month, said a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state leader on Tuesday.

"Nobody knows exactly what is going on in the mind of B. S. Yediyurappa. One thing is certain, he has decided to accommodate all those for whom he has assured a berth in the cabinet," told Karnataka BJP spokesperson G. Madhusudhana to IANS.

"He will have to do it before the Assembly session starts on February 5. Before that it will definitely happen. Some are saying that by this month end it may be over. We will see what happens," he said.

According to Madhusudhana, the Chief Minister has made it clear that he will accommodate only those who won in the election, implying that 11 hopefuls will be accommodated for sure. Accommodating some more BJP leaders in cabinet grade posts such as ports and corporations is also a route being explored, Madhusudhana said. "He (Yediyurappa) is the Chief Minister for the fourth term now. He has built the party from scratch. And he knows the art, science and commerce of administration. He knows how to satisfy everybody," said Madhusudhana, joking that there are thousands of hopefuls. However, the BJP spokesperson said the responsibility of taking forward the state, which had been ruined during the regime of Siddaramaiah and H. D. Kumaraswamy is more important than who becomes a minister. "So who becomes the minister does not matter to the BJP, Yediyurappa or workers like me. But what we are able to deliver to the people of Karnataka, that is important for us," he said. The BJP won 12 of the 15 Assembly seats in the bye-elections while the opposition Congress could win only two and an Independent won one. sth/dpb