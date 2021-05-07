Karnataka caps cost of CT scans, X-rays in private hospitals

"Cost of a CT scan has been capped at Rs 1,500 and X-ray at Rs 250 in private hospitals and labs to prevent exploitation of patients with Covid symptoms," Health Minister K. Sudhakar said in a statement here.

Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) Karnataka on Friday capped the cost of CT scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and diagnostic labs across the state for patients with Covid symptoms.

Warning private hospitals and diagnostic labs of stringent action if they violated the order, he said the state government received many complaints from public on being charged exorbitantly for CT scans and X-rays.

"As state-run hospitals are providing CT scans and X-ray facility free, people should utilise their facility to check if they are infected than rush to private hospitals or labs for the tests," he said.

Meanwhile, the Central government has increased the supply of anti-viral drug Remdesivir to the state to 2,62,346 vials from May 10-16.

Referring to the 14-day complete lockdown across the state from May 10-24, Sudhakar said the state government had no option but take the stringent measure as 'Brahmastra' to break the chain of the virus transmission, as the curfew-like lockdown since April 27 did not achieve the desired results.

--IANS

fb/vd