Karnataka: CCB seizes MDMA worth Rs 75 lakhs, arrests four

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 30th, 2021, 23:54:35hrs
MDMA worth Rs 75 lakhs seized by the CCB in Bengaluru (Photo/ ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday unearthed a drug racket and arrested four people, including two Nigerian nationals at Ramamurthy Nagar area of Karnataka's Bengaluru.

"The police have arrested two Nigerian nationals and two inter-state drug peddlers. The police have seized one kg of MDMA crystals worth Rs 75 lakhs. Three mobile phones, one weighing machine and a bike have also been recovered," said a CCB official.
"The two foreign nationals don't have passports," the official added. (ANI)

