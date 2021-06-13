Karnataka CID busts money laundering case involving 'Power Bank' app

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Cybercrime Division of the CID Karnataka on Sunday urged people who invested in an app called 'Power Bank' to come forward with details after it busted a money laundering case.



In a series of tweets, the Cybercrime Division, CID Karnataka informed that a major hawala and money laundering case in the name of the Power Bank app involving Rs 290 crores.

"Cybercrime Division, CID Karnataka busted a Major Hawala and Money Laundering case in the name of Power Bank APP involving 290 Crores INR. Cybercrime Division CID urges whoever invested in Power Bank APP in Karnataka to approach us with all details," it tweeted.

It further warned that the scam may still be live in different names and urged citizens to be cautious about such fraud mobile applications. (ANI)

