Karnataka CM appoints six district in-charge ministers

In a notification issued by the government, Yediyurappa assigned Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol as the in-charge of the high-profile Belagavi district, despite having four leaders from this district in his Cabinet.

Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday effected minor reshuffle in the appointment of district in-charge ministers in the state.

Belagavi assumes significance in state politics as it is the second largest district after Bengaluru which sends 18 MLAs to the state Assembly.

Karjol, who holds the Public Works portfolio, enjoys considerable rapport with the powerful Jarkiholi family in the district. He will be replacing Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had to step down as minister owing to his name cropping up in the alleged sleaze CD scandal in March this year.

Karjole was the in-charge of Bagalkote and Kalaburagi districts until now .

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti will replace Karjole in Bagalkote, while Mining and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani will look after the Kalaburagi district.

Forest, Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali will be in-charge of Bidar district, a post previously held by Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan.

Urban Development Minister M.T.B. Nagaraj has been made the in-charge of Kolar district. Previously, H. Nagesh was the in-charge minister there, who was dropped from the Cabinet ahead of its expansion and rejig in January.

Fisheries and Port Minister S. Angara will be the in-charge of Chikkamagaluru district.

Surprisingly, BJP MLC and Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeeshwara has not been made a district in-charge despite lobbying hard to get the post for Mysuru or Mandya districts.

