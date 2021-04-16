Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19 again, hospitalised

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time that the 78-year-old BJP leader has tested positive for coronavirus.



"Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors," Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

"I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," he added.

He has been shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital where he was admitted earlier in the day, informed the Karnataka CMO.

Earlier in the morning, Yediyurappa held an emergency meeting at his residence over the state's COVID-19 situation.

He was joined by the state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, and other senior officials.

After the meeting, Yediyurappa said, "The scenario in our state is different. No need to compare our state with other states. We have our own issues which need to be addressed. As far as COVID-19 is concerned, appropriate action will be taken to curb it in the state."

The Chief Minister also informed that until April 20, existing restrictions will continue to be implemented across the state. He said, "Night curfew will continue in seven districts. Cases have increased, we have collected all information. We will take a call on extension (of night curfew) on April 20th, till then the existing restrictions will continue."

In August 2020, Yediyurappa was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time, along with several of his family members. In March this year, the chief minister had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and was due to take his second dose. (ANI)

