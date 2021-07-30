Karnataka CM calls on PM Modi, seeks approval for AIIMS in Hubballi-Dharwad

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and sought approval for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Hubballi-Dharwad.



Bommai also sought approval for an AIIMS-like institute in Raichur, identified as an aspirational district by the NITI Aayog.

He appealed for upgrading Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and Hospital in Kalaburagi to Regional AIIMS-like Institute.

PM Modi assured Bommai of full support for the development of the state and conveyed his best wishes to him for the state's progress.

"Met CM of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai ji today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka's progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka," he said in a tweet.

Bommai took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)

