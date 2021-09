Karnataka CM condoles demise of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday expressed condolences on the demise of veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes.



"He worked as a union minister and his contribution to the state is immense," he stated.

"He was a very gentle and honest person. He had interests in art and music. I am very saddened by his death. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Oscar Fernandes, a former union minister, passed away on Monday at Mangaluru. He was 80.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief on the demise of Fernandes. (ANI)