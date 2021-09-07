Karnataka CM discusses ongoing projects with Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday met Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed ongoing railway projects and infrastructure in Karnataka.



Minister for Water Resources Govinda Karjola, Minister for Housing V Somanna, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Manjunath Prasad were also present in the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bommai said that he had instructed the experts to study the Nipah virus and give suggestions to tackle the disease.

He announced that he would meet the Finance Minister today and tomorrow, he would meet the Housing and Urban Development Minister and Nitin Gadkari.

Bommai further said he would discuss the release of funds for Union Government-sponsored projects in the state with the Finance Minister

"Also, when the Housing and Urban Development Minister was in Bengaluru last time, I had discussed various urban housing projects and metro extension with him," said Bommai. (ANI)

