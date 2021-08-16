Karnataka CM, Governor receive Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday received Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Bengaluru airport.



Bommai was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Higher Education Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayana to welcome Naidu in the state.

As per a release shared by Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) on August 14, Naidu is visiting Bengaluru to unveil the Foundation Stone of Innovation and Development Centre at JNCASR's Jakkur campus.

Earlier in the day, Naidu attended a prayer meeting in the memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi. (ANI)

