  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Karnataka CM meets Sweden's Ambassador to India, discusses various issues

Karnataka CM meets Sweden's Ambassador to India, discusses various issues

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Jul 23rd, 2021, 20:25:06hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa meets Sweden's Ambassador to India (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met with Sweden's Ambassador to India Klas Molin on Friday and discussed various issues.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said that the President of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Volvo Group Chairman and Managing Director Kamal Bali was present.
"Chief Minister @BSYBJP today met Sweden's Ambassador to India Klas Molin @SwedensAmbIndia and discussed various issues. President of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Volvo Group Chairman and Managing Director Kamal Bali was present." (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features