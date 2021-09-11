Karnataka CM pays tribute to those who laid their lives to protect forests, wildlife

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11 (ANI): At an event on National Forest Martyrs Day at Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several senior officials paid tribute to those who had laid down their lives in order to protect forests and wildlife across India.

Marking the occasion, the CM wrote on Twitter, "Let us commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of forest resources and wildlife."The event was also attended by many senior officials including Sanjay Mohan, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Jawaid Akhtar, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka. (ANI)