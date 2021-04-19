Karnataka CM to hold legislative council leaders meet tomorrow to discuss COVID-19 situation in state

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called virtual meeting of Legislative Assembly and legislative council leaders on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka.



Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala will also attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have created panic and concern among the public. The state recorded 19,067 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, along with 81 deaths.

Out of the new infections reported on Sunday, more than 13,000 infections were reported in Bengaluru. The overall COVID-19 caseload in Karnataka has reached 11,61,065 and the death toll stands at 13,351. (ANI)