Karnataka CM urges KSRTC, BMTC employees to end strike

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees to end the strike and get back to work.



"I request KSRTC and BMTC employees to come and join the duty and start running buses from today as we are aware due to COVID-19 we have already suffered. Being the transport department it is our duty to give service to the people at this point of time listening to some unions and some people and stop giving service is not the right thing. We have already suffered, we are spending 85 per cent for the expenses and we have only 15 per cent for the development of work," said the Chief Minister.

He further said that it is not possible to implement the 6th pay commission at this point in time.

"We did not stop providing salary to any employee is even in the time of pandemic even though income was less. I am very much optimistic and I am waiting to have talks with them. I am confirming once again that it is not possible to implement the 6th pay commission at this point in time. So, I request once again to come and join the duty," he added.

The bus services remain affected in the state for the third consecutive day as KSRTC employees go on with their indefinite strike.

KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the following demands: salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts. The employees are working as contract workers in the department.

The KSRTC had issued temporary permits to private buses for the convenience of passengers.

South Western Railway (SWR) informed that it will run additional trains from April 8 to 14 in view of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Employees (KSRTC) strike.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Transport Department has said that they can take action against KSRTC and BMTC employees and two other organisations who are supporting a strike by using Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) power.






