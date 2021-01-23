Karnataka CM visits site of Shivamogga blast

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], January 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday visited the quarry in Shivamogga's Hunasodu village where at least six people were killed after an explosion.



"I have ordered a probe to find out if there was illegal mining going on and punish those responsible for lapses. I will inspect the homes in the vicinity that have been damaged in the incident and do my best to get justice for everyone," he had said before his visit.

Earlier on Thursday, a gelatin-laden truck exploded claiming the lives of six people. The Chief Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of the kin of the deceased.

The loud blast occurred around 10.20 pm Thursday night, resulting in mild tremors in the district. (ANI)

