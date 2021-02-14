Karnataka CM welcomes Union Budget 2021-22

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa welcomed the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) came out with a statement which talks about the list of benefits promised to Karnataka in the Central Budget.



The statement says that Karnataka has got benefited from the Union Budget with the following allocations for various projects in the state which are as follows:

Foundation laid for proposed 33 national highway projects for a length of 1,197 km at the cost of Rs 10,904 crores.

Rs 116,144 crore dedicated for developing infrastructure system in Karnataka in 2021-22.

Industrial corridor to come up in Tumkur at the cost of Rs 7,725 crores that shall provide employment opportunities to 2.8 lakh people.

American car manufacturer Tesla to start manufacturing unit in Karnataka.

Approval to Shiradi tunnel connecting chain to Mangalore - Bangalore that includes six tunnels with a combined length of 13 km and ten bridges with a length of 1.5 km, at a cost of Rs 10,000 crores.

Rs 14,788 crore allotted for the second phase of the Bengaluru metro project.

Karnataka railway projects allocated Rs 4870 crores.

Rs 23,093 crores granted for Bangalore suburban project.

Green signal for the construction of 13 highways at a cost of Rs 21,000 crores in the North Karnataka region. (ANI)

