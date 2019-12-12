Karnataka CM wishes speedy recovery of Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (IANS) Setting aside their political rivalry, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa called on senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and wished him speedy recovery from illness, an official said on Thursday.

"Yediyurappa met Siddaramaiah at a private hospital in the city's northwest suburb where he is recovering from a heart treatment (angioplasty) and wished him to recover soon and become well," the official from the CM's office told IANS here.

The 71-year-old former Karnataka Chief Minister is recuperating from angioplasty conducted on him on Wednesday at the Narayana super-speciality hospital after he complained of uneasiness and breathing problem.

"Thanks to chief minister #BSYediyurappa and Ministers #KS Eshwarappa and #BasavarajaBommai who came to inquire about my health. I am one who believes that political differences should not interfere with personal friendship," Siddaramaiah tweeted after their meeting. Asserting that he was healthy and there was no cause for worry, Siddaramaiah said he would rest in the hospital for two more days before returning home. "I am grateful to those who care about my health and are looking for a speedy recovery," he said in another tweet. Clarifying that he was alright and healthy, Siddaramaiah cautioned the people against speculating his health. The doctors placed a stent as Siddaramaiah's two blood vessels in the heart as they were blocked three years ago. Taking moral responsibility for the party's humiliating defeat in the December 5 Assembly by-elections in which the Congress won only 2 out of 15 seats, Siddaramaiah resigned as the opposition leader in the Assembly on December 9, hours after the ruling BJP wrested 12 seats, including 10 from the Congress and two from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S). JD(S) drew a blank at the hustings. fb/arm