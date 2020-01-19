Karnataka CM Yediyurappa leaves for Davos to attend World Economic Forum summit

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday left for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020, slated to be held between January 20 to 24 in Switzerland.

Apart from Yediyurappa, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Finance Minister of Punjab and the IT Minister of Telangana will attend the WEF, according to an official statement.



Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Invest India are also a part of the delegation.

Goyal is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, South Korea, and Singapore in Davos.

Besides engaging in bilateral talks with the CEOs of various companies, the minister will also attend WEF sessions and round tables on accelerating investments in Indian Railways and attracting global investments in India.

The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year. The theme of the 2020 meeting is "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World". (ANI)

Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Invest India are also a part of the delegation.Goyal is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, South Korea, and Singapore in Davos.Besides engaging in bilateral talks with the CEOs of various companies, the minister will also attend WEF sessions and round tables on accelerating investments in Indian Railways and attracting global investments in India.The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year. The theme of the 2020 meeting is "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World". (ANI)