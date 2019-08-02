Karnataka CM Yediyurappa takes blessings from Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took blessings for Chinna Jeeyar Swamy here on Thursday.

Amid the chants of mantras by a group of priests, he performed a special puja.



"I will come again in the morning and then leave for Bengaluru to participate in an important meeting," said Yediyurappa.

"After 15-20 days I will again come here to seek blessings. I will stay and visit several places here," he said.

Yediyurappa recently won a confidence vote in the Karnataka Assembly. (ANI)

