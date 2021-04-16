Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid positive

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Friday tested Covid positive and got himself admitted to a hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa said that upon having mild fever on Friday he got tested for Covid-19 and his report has come out positive.

"Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advise of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," he said in his tweet.