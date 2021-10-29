Karnataka colleges to have 15 minutes every hour for internal assessment: State Education Minister

Ballari (Karnataka) [India], October 29 (ANI): To upgrade the quality of higher education in the state, the Karnataka Higher Education Department on Thursday decided to dedicate 15 minutes from each hour of a regular class at colleges towards internal assessment purposes.



Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday said, "Actions have been taken to upgrade the quality of higher education. One hour of regular class will be divided into 45 minutes of teaching and 15 minutes of internal assessment."

Karnataka Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 supplementary programs charted out by Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University and Bellary Institute of Technology & Management in association with Bharatiya Shikshana Mandala (Ballari North Division).

"In engineering, marks for Internal assessment have been increased to 50 marks in each subject and the same will be introduced for other degree courses also," Narayana said.

He further said that every year 2,000 teachers will be given offline training and 10,000 teachers will be provided online training.

"Higher Education Academy, Dharwad will train 2,000 teachers physically every year and Infosys will train 200 teachers in each batch on regular basis on its' Mysuru campus. In addition to this, the Universities of Gulbarga and Mysuru also will involve in training the teachers. This is in addition to 10,000 teachers of higher education being trained through online mode," he explained.

Later in the interaction held with faculty and students, Narayana said that the government had entered into an agreement with 'Unacademy' to facilitate students of the state to better prepare for All India level competitive examinations and training would be given in colleges free of cost.

As part of the event an MoU between Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University and NASSCOM/IT-ITeS sector skills council, NASSCOM was inked for undertaking skill development training in emerging technologies. (ANI)

