Karnataka concerned over Covid situation in Kodagu district

The Health Department has sounded a red alert in the district bordering Kerala, as 19 persons tested positive for Delta AY.4 variant. All precautionary measures have been initiated to contain the infection from spreading to other parts of the state.

Kodagu (Karnataka), Sep 15 (IANS) The Karnataka Health Department is worried over the Covid situation in the hilly Kodagu, known for wildlife, and scenic beauty and often called the "Scotland of Karnataka" as there is regular movement of people from the district to Bengaluru.

The samples of 19 persons were sent to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

However, District Health Officer, Dr Venkatesh on Wednesday stated that all patients who tested positive for the Delta variant are being treated and safe. Their primary and secondary contacts are being traced and they will also be tested and quarantined, he said. From July till date, a total of 35 persons tested positive for the Delta variant.

In yet another case, 35 persons from the Madikeri Observation home tested positive for Covid. The Observation home has been sealed and swab samples collected from 12 staff members.

The state's positivity rate was 0.5 per cent last week, but with the cases of Covid increasing, it has gone up to 1.84 per cent.

Meanwhile, as many as 953 persons who have got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine have tested positive this week. Kodagu District Commissioner Charulatha Somal has stated that they were tested as they showed symptoms of Corona infection and now all are recovering.

There are no incidents of persons who have taken two doses of vaccines infected with corona, she said, adding that people should take precautions.

In yet another incident, as many as 50 people tested positive from Bettageri village near Suntikoppa. As a result, two other surrounding villages were also sealed.

The Kodagu district shares borders with Kerala, where the Corona pandemic was rampant, and there was regular movement across state lines. However, the movement has been restricted now.

